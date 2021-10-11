Amber Alert: Missing 6-year-old Habersham County girl found safe

article

Authorities say a missing 6-year-old girl in Demorest, Georgia who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office says that 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Kim Loop Road.

Officials believe that the missing girl was last seen with 17-year old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez, who was driving a gold 2010 Honda Pilot with the Georgia tag PXL5654.

Celesta is described as being 3-feet-10 inches tall with a weight of 45 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last wearing a green Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Officials have not released any details of where both children were found or if anyone will be charged.

