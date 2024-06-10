Men hospitalized in double shooting on SE Atlanta road, police say

article

Atlanta police are working to learn what led up to a double shooting that sent two men to a hospital on Sunday night.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Alston Drive SE and Daniel Avenue SE.

Officers responding to the scene found two men who were both suffering gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the men to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. They are both expected to survive their injuries.

Officials have not released the victims' identities or any information about the circumstances behind the shooting.

If you have any details that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.