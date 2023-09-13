Live near Ridgefield Drive? Forsyth County wants you to check your security cameras

Detectives are asking Alpharetta residents who live near Ridgefield Drive to review their security camera footage from early Wednesday morning.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of car break-ins that took place between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. and believe the perpetrator(s) may have been caught on camera.

If you find anything suspicious or have any information on these incidents, detectives ask that you call 770-781-3087.