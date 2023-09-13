Alpharetta restaurant to host Rum-Ba Festival this weekend

A popular Alpharetta restaurant is hosting a major event to kick off this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month — and you’re invited to join in the delicious celebration!

Spanish-Latin restaurant Fogón and Lions is hosting its first-ever Rum-Ba Festival this Sunday, Sept. 17, complete with food, drinks, live music, and dancing.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a "first taste" of the event with restaurant owner and chef Julio Delgado, who cooked up some of his famous family recipes and talked about his vision for a "block party"-style celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (observed annually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15). Sunday’s event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature multiple tasting tents and $5 rum cocktails (hence the name: Rum-Ba!).

Of course, we’re no strangers to Fogón and Lions here on Good Day Atlanta; you may remember our visit back in May 2022, when #BurgersWithBuck featured the restaurant just a week after it opened. During that visit, Delgado explained the restaurant’s name: "The word ‘Fogón’ stands for stone or brick wood [-burning] stove, and the name ‘Lion’ is in honor of my grandfather, who was a butcher…in Puerto Rico."

Fogón and Lions is located at 10 Roswell Street, Suite 100, in Alpharetta — for more information on the restaurant, click here. And click the video player in this article for our exclusive first look at this weekend’s big event!