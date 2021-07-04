Alpharetta police officer dies from complications with COVID-19, chief says

article

An Alpharetta police officer has died after complications with COVID-19, the police department said.

Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison said Officer Clinton Martin died Saturday morning surrounded by family. FOX 5 Atlanta reported Martin was hospitalized.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share with you that Officer Clinton Martin passed away this morning surrounded by his family," Robinson said in a statement. "We have lost a truly beloved and wonderful man. He has spent most of his adult life selflessly serving others through the military and law enforcement, and we will always be grateful for his servant’s heart.

'I want to thank our wonderful Alpharetta community for all the love and support you have shown to Clinton and his family the last several weeks. I have no doubt you provided a tremendous blessing for Clinton and his family throughout his illness.

"Please continue to pray for Clinton’s wife and children, as well as all of the ADPS family."

The department of public safety shared a GoFundMe page earlier this week.

According to the page, Martin's entire family tested positive for the virus back in April. Just a few days later, Martin, his life, and his daughter were all hospitalized.

Officials say Martin returned home around Father's Day, but he was recently rushed back to the hospital.

