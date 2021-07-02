Police asking for prayers for Alpharetta officer fighting COVID-19

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety wants the community to keep one of its officers in their prayers.

The department shared a link to a fundraising page for Officer Clinton Martin, who is currently battling COVID-19.

According to the page, Martin's entire family tested positive for the virus back in April. Just a few days later, Martin, his life, and his daughter were all hospitalized.

Alpharetta officials say Martin returned home around Father's Day, but he was recently rushed back to the hospital.

"At the hospital, they discovered that he has blood clots in his lungs and he was placed in the ICU," Maria Martin wrote. "He is in critical condition and would like to ask all my family and friends to pray for his recovery."

If you'd like to help Martin and his family, you can contribute to his GoFundMe here.

