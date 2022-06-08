Alpharetta police, the first in the nation to use Police Smart Cards

The Alpharetta Police Department is the first agency in the country to carry Police Smart Cards. The cards offer a substantial amount of information and are designed to improve transparency and accountability.

Every officer in the department now carries a Police Smart Card. A quick scan of the QR code or tap on the phone, and one will instantly have all the information about the officer.

Captain Mike Stewart shows off the new Police Smart Card used by the Alpharetta Police Department.

"My picture, my name my rank, my badge number my email, my phone number," said Alpharetta Police Captain Mike Stewart.

If the officer is taking a report, the case number is right there. Any updates or additional information can easily be shared with the investigator assigned to the case.

"Let's say it was a burglary and after I left you found something else stolen," said Capt. Stewart.

Alpharetta Police Department (FOX 5)

In addition to making things easier, the Police Smart Card is designed to improve transparency and accountability.

After any interaction with an officer, residents can fill out a survey about their experience, whether it was good or bad. The department will analyze each officer's performance and it could lead to customized training.

"If you have a legitimate complaint, we want to hear it, so go ahead hit the survey function," said Capt. Stewart.

Alpharetta Police Department (FOX 5)

Captain Stewart believes it will help build trust and lead to stronger relationships with the people they serve.

"One of the things, especially in Alpharetta, that we try to do is be connected with the public," said Capt. Stewart.

While Alpharetta is the first police department in the country to use the Police Smart Cards, other departments, including some in metro Atlanta, are now looking into them.