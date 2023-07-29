Alpharetta man killed in head-on collision in Cobb County

A 22-year-old Alpharetta man is dead after his vehicle was hit head on on Fontaine Road near Floyd Road in Cobb County.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, Baraa Abdulmonem was heading east on Fountain Road in his 2015 Nissan Altima when a 2018 Nissan Maxima driven by 36-year-old Eugenia Lawrence failed to stay in its lane and crossed over into the path of the Altima.

Abdulmonem was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he died. Lawrence was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The collision happened around 3:40 p.m. July 27.

Police say it is unknown why Lawrence's vehicle did not maintain its travel lane. The incident is still under investigation.