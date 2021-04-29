Alpharetta man competing to turn his car into Hot Wheels toy

article

An Alpharetta auto enthusiast is in the running for his own vehicle to immortalized as a Hot Wheels miniature car worldwide

Randy Jaffe is a finalist in Thursday's Virtual Hot Wheels Legend Tour.

The winning car will compete later this year for a chance to become an iconic Hot Wheels car.

Jaffe's car "JGRBOMB" is a Series One Datsun 240Z that he spent years building and finished in 2018. The car has parts from the famous BRE #46 Racer built by Australian racer Peter Brock and driven by John Morton.

Jaffe and his late younger brother were huge Hot Wheels fans growing up, looking forward to special occasions when they could add to their collection.

"Growing up, we didn’t have a lot of money. So, it was either Christmas or birthdays - that’s when we knew we’d get more. It was a passion for us," he said.

After his younger brother passed away, Jaffe inherited his Hot Wheels collection. The Alpharetta collector believes he now has up to 400 Hot Wheels displayed in his home.

Now he's hoping to honor his brother by adding his own car to the collection.

You can watch the Virtual Hot Wheels Legend Tour online here.

