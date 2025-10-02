Police: Boy, 8, suspected of stealing car in Alpharetta complex

The Brief An 8-year-old boy allegedly stole a running car at an Alpharetta apartment complex. The child drove half a mile, swerving past a playground before abandoning the vehicle in nearby woods. Police urge residents not to leave cars unlocked and running, even briefly.



Police are searching for what may be their youngest-ever car thief after witnesses said a boy who looked about 8 years old stole a vehicle from an Alpharetta apartment complex.

What we know:

The incident happened Sept. 20 at The Manchester at Mansell Road apartments. Investigators said the child drove about half a mile on roads inside the complex before ditching the car and running into nearby woods. The vehicle was recovered with no damage, but police were never able to locate the young driver.

One man called 911 to report a child swerving through the complex behind the wheel of a car. Moments later, a woman reported that her vehicle had been stolen after she left it running while she went inside her apartment. Police quickly connected the calls.

The child drove down two roads, through a roundabout and past a playground, witnesses said. He was described as about 4 feet tall and barely able to see over the steering wheel.

What they're saying:

"A kid going for a joyride," said Alpharetta Police Capt. Jakai Braithwaite, who called it "just one of those crimes of opportunity."

Residents said it was lucky no one was injured. "That was very fortunate that no one was injured, there was no damage done it was just a kid swerving around probably very nearly hitting some vehicles, but again very fortunate that no one was harmed," said Jasmin Allgood, who lives in the complex.

What you can do:

Police said the case is a reminder for drivers not to leave cars unlocked and running, even for just a few minutes.