Why a 'UFO' might be seen over North Fulton County this Friday

The Brief Alpharetta will hold a balloon test Oct. 17 to show proposed building heights for the Alpharetta District Places project. The mixed-use proposal includes 195 apartments and 35,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. City officials have delayed a vote and have not released renderings, a construction timeline, or traffic impact details.



Anyone who looks up into the sky on Friday morning might see something peculiar in North Fulton County.

It feels like we should be talking about Roswell, but even that would be the wrong Roswell.

No, Alpharetta residents might think they are seeing a UFO on Friday, but there’s no need to fear. It is only a test.

Not an Alpharetta UFO

What we know:

City officials say a balloon test is planned between 8 and 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 to demonstrate the height of buildings proposed in the Alpharetta District Places project.

The test, conducted by the applicant for zoning and variance requests, is meant to give residents a clear visual of how tall the new buildings could appear from ground level.

What is the Alpharetta District Place project?

Local perspective:

The test is for the proposed Alpharetta District Places development, which would bring 195 rental apartments and about 35,000 square feet of retail and commercial space to the city.

City leaders have deferred a vote on the mixed-use proposal to allow more time for review and public input.

What we don't know:

City officials have not said when the Alpharetta District Places proposal will return for a vote or whether any design changes are being considered following public feedback.

It’s also unclear how tall the proposed buildings will appear from nearby neighborhoods once constructed or what traffic impacts the development could bring.

The developer behind the project has not released renderings or a construction timeline.

What are balloon tests?

Big picture view:

Balloon tests are a simple but effective tool used by developers, architects, and city planners to measure how tall a proposed building or structure will appear once built. The process involves floating large, brightly colored balloons, often attached to long tethers, at the proposed height of the future construction. Observers on the ground can then see where the top of the structure would reach and assess how it might affect views, sightlines, or the surrounding skyline.

City officials often request balloon tests for major developments, especially when a project could impact neighborhood aesthetics, block scenic views, or alter a city’s visual character. Residents can use the test as a real-world reference before attending public hearings or submitting feedback on proposed zoning changes.

The practice has even been used by theme park designers. Walt Disney Imagineering famously used balloon tests while developing new attractions and park expansions to evaluate how tall elements like roller coasters, castles, or mountain facades would appear from inside and outside the parks. For example, before building Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Imagineers floated balloons to gauge how visible the mountain’s peak would be from different vantage points around the park—and to make sure it didn’t intrude on sightlines from nearby themed areas.

In both city planning and theme park design, the principle is the same: a balloon test helps visualize scale in a real environment, ensuring new structures complement rather than overwhelm their surroundings.

What you can do:

Details about the project and upcoming public hearings are available on the city’s website at alpharetta.ga.us/158/Public-Hearings.