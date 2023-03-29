5 arrested in Alpharetta undercover child exploitation operation, 2 suspects at-large

article

Alpharetta Police have made five arrests in an undercover child exploitation operation. Police warned two more suspects are still out there.

The three-day operation took place Dec. 1 through Dec. 3, 2022. Detectives with the Alpharetta Police Department posed as underage children in online chatrooms and websites, waiting for predators who solicited sexual acts from who they believed were minors.

Five men were arrested and charged over the short period. Warrants were issued for two more.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ ARRESTED: Erick Garcia Salinas From: Supplied

Erick Garcia Salinas, 34, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal attempt to commit child molestation and driving while unlicensed.

Neal Wurtz, 25, was charged with use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, criminal attempt to commit child molestation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a schedule two controlled substance and driving while unlicensed.

Jose Juan Hernandez, 28, was charged with use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act and criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

Douglas Earl Cropf Jr., 30, was charged with two counts of using of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act and criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

August Julien Rich, 23, was charged with use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act and criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

(From left to right: Tyquand Rashod Caldwell, Christopher Robert Frazier) (Supplied)

Officials said there are outstanding warrants for the arrest of 26-year-old Tyquand Rashod Caldwell as well as 43-year-old Christopher Robert Frazier.

Both Frazier and Caldwell are wanted for using a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act. Caldwell is also wanted for criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

Anyone with information on the location or whereabouts of either suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Braithwaite immediately at 678-297-6338.