Allure Gentlemen's Club operating without adult entertainment permits, APD says

Atlanta Police Department recently arrested the manager of Allure Gentlemen's Club on Cheshire Bridge Road.

Police were called to the club on Jan. 13 after 2 people were shot.

Investigators realized the shooting happened after normal business hours and decided to look into the business' license and permits.

Not only was the business operating after hours, but they also didn't have adult entertainment permits, according to APD.

On Jan. 26, Zone 2 crime suppression units, uniformed officers from multiple zones, APD License and Permit detectives, and a member of the City of Atlanta Solicitor’s Office executed the search warrant at the establishment.

The club's manager, Michael Davis, was arrested on gun and drug charges.