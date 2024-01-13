Two people were gunned down at a strip club along Cheshire Bridge Road NE early Saturday morning. According to the police report, it appears only one of the victims may have been the intended target.

Atlanta police were called to Allure Gentlemen's Club located at 2284 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, about a block over from the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments that burned down in November.

Police say a man was walking to his car in the parking lot when an unknown suspect approached him and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the right leg and hitting a woman standing near the club's entrance in the left leg once.

The male victim, 34, went to a nearby hospital. Police found the female victim, 33, in the parking lot at 4:15 a.m. and took her to the hospital for treatment.

There has been no word of a motive, and the suspect remains unidentified.

This investigation remains ongoing.