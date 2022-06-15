4-car crash leaves multiple injured in Marietta, police say

article

Multiple people were injured in a four-car crash in Marietta during a late-night crash.

Officers say the incident occurred Tuesday night on Interstate 75 Northbound at the Allgood Road overpass.

E'qwan McCrea, 18, of Kingstree, South Carolina was driving a Chrysler 300 when he slowed down and eventually stopped in a lane after hitting an object in the road, authorities said.

Officers said the Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 24-year-old Darius Johnson struck the rear of a GMC Sierra, driven by 59-year-old Fidencio Palacios. Palacios then ran into McCrea and a VW Jetta, driven by Casey Mejia, 33

All drivers were traveling north in the left straight lane, officials say.

Darius Johnson was taken to Kennestone Hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Both Casey Mejia and E'qwan McCrea were taken to the hospital for injury complaints.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on this incident, please contact Officer N. St. Onge at 770-794-5352.