Alleged gunmen in Hall County murder-suicide has died, officials say

Investigators said the man who shot and killed two women before turning the gun on himself last week has died.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday 26-year-old Shamiek Johnson, of Buford, died.

Investigators said Johnson shot and killed two women, later identified as 50-year-old Anne Marie Wilson and her 20-year-old daughter, Lauren Wilson, inside their Broome Road home in East Hall on Feb. 26.

Deputies said they found Johnson seriously injured at the home from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition until his death.

Deputies believe Johnson and Lauren Wilson had a child together.

