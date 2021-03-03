Expand / Collapse search

Alleged gunmen in Hall County murder-suicide has died, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Hall County deputies investigate a triple shooting at a home in East Hall on Feb. 24, 2021. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators said the man who shot and killed two women before turning the gun on himself last week has died.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday 26-year-old Shamiek Johnson, of Buford, died.

Investigators said Johnson shot and killed two women, later identified as 50-year-old Anne Marie Wilson and her 20-year-old daughter, Lauren Wilson, inside their Broome Road home in East Hall on Feb. 26.

Deputies said they found Johnson seriously injured at the home from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition until his death.

Deputies believe Johnson and Lauren Wilson had a child together.

