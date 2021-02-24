Expand / Collapse search
2 women dead, man injured in Hall County shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Hall County deputies investigate a triple shooting at a home in East Hall on Feb. 24, 2021. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A shooting in East Hall has left two women dead and one man injured, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

It happened at a home in the 3000 block of Broome Road around 3:20 p.m. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at the home to find three people shot.

Deputies said two women were dead at the scene and a man was seriously injured. That man was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they are not searching for a suspect at this time, but did not offer any further information.

The names of those involved have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

_____

