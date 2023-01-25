All residents escape Dekalb County apartment fire, cause under investigation

article

DeKalb County firefighters are working to learn what caused a fire that damaged several units in an apartment complex on Wednesday.

Capt. Jaeson Daniels said fire crews responded to a report of someone trapped inside a burning building 10 a.m. Crews didn't discover anyone inside the building when they arrived.

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, Daniels said.

Daniels said three units in the apartment complex were damaged. Several residents are expected to be displaced by the fire, but it's unclear exactly how many.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to several residents who said they're still figuring out where their families will go. They spoke to management and Red Cross came to the scene of the fire.

"It engulfed the bottom completely and then moved up to the next level," one resident said.

Investigators haven't determined the cause of the fire. It started in a bottom unit, Daniels said, and the fire spread to the roof.

