All clear! Traffic flows again after possible explosive shuts down I-75/85 NB

Atlanta police shut down I-75/85 Northbound Expressway SE near Decatur Street SE Monday afternoon to investigate a "suspicious object."

Traffic was at a standstill around 3:35 p.m. after the Atlanta Police Department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit caught wind of a possible explosive near the interstate.

Upon further examination, officials were able to determine the object was an inert novelty item that did not contain any "dangerous or hazardous materials." The prop was designed to look like a claymore mine, an explosive weapon.

(Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone with more information on the object and what it was doing near the interstate is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (73847).