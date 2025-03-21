All aboard the Funny Bus! Unique tour mixes history and hilarity

The Brief The Funny Bus Atlanta Comedy City Tour offers treks through Atlanta led by local comedians. The 90-minute tours take place in a 38-passenger, open-air bus and cover neighborhoods including Midtown, Virginia-Highland, and Cabbagetown. The Funny Bus Atlanta is owned by Summer Rose and featured comedians include Connor Lyons, Petyon Johnson, and Nicole Blue.



What do you get when you mix the hilarity of a comedy club with the history and sights of our amazing city?

You get the Funny Bus Atlanta Comedy City Tour!

This morning, we boarded the Funny Bus for an unforgettable trip through Atlanta, learning about the city’s history and notable landmarks while playing games, answering trivia questions, jamming out to a great soundtrack, and cracking up thanks to the tour’s team of comedians! Already a hit in other major cities, Funny Bus Comedy Tours came to Atlanta about a year ago, thanks to Atlanta native Summer Rose. The company offers 90-minute tours on a 38-passenger, open-air bus (don’t worry, the windows can be closed when it’s cold!), each led by a local comedian who’s quick with fascinating facts and jokes!

Rose says the tour covers some of Atlanta’s best-loved neighborhoods — including Midtown, Virginia-Highland, and Cabbagetown — and is an interactive experience for guests, which means they’ll be playing games and attempting to win some sweet prizes (coozies!) along the way. The tour’s soundtrack continues the ATL-specific mission, including hits from local legends like Outkast, The Allman Brothers Band, and The B-52s.

Tickets for the Funny Bus Atlanta Comedy City Tour are $38 each, including all fees — and tours happen on Saturdays and Sundays (private tours are also available). For more information and a calendar of upcoming tours, click here.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning aboard the Funny Bus Atlanta, taking a tour of the city with owner Summer Rose and comedians Connor Lyons, Petyon Johnson, and Nicole Blue.



