Teen arrested in Dunwoody double murder

The Dunwoody Police Department said a 17-year-old boy is charged with the murders of two other teenagers over Memorial Day Weekend.

Alexis Hernandez faces two counts of murder for a deadly shooting on May 29 at apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Officers were called to the Lacota Apartments and found 17-year-old Brian Veronica and 19-year-old Luis Veronica dead with gunshot wounds. Police said Hernandez was in custody at the scene.

Police tracked the suspect's car. Investigators don't know the motive for the shootings.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information should contact Detective Robert Barrett at Robert.Barrett@dunwoodyga.gov or 678-382-6934.