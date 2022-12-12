Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Spalding County girl

article

Spalding County deputies are asking for help finding a teenager who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Officials say 14-year-old Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson's last known location was in the Chester Woods Court area of Experiment, Georgia.

Investigators do not know where she was traveling to or the means by which she was traveling.

The missing teen is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Nelson was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

If you have any information that could help find Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson, call Spalding County Investigator Steven Williamson at 770-467-4282.