Victim shot near Deerwood Park, scene of 2021 homicide

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that took place at the scene of a homicide investigation from 2021.

Police confirmed one victim was shot near Deerwood Park on Alexandria Drive in southwest Atlanta.

That victim was taken to the hospital in "stable condition," according to officials.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is responding to the scene.

On March 26, 2021, at around 7:04 p.m., police reported a woman shot and killed near the same park.

This is an ongoing investigation.