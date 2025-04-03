Alabama State University student Ginnia Grimes' shooting death under investigation

The Brief 21-year-old Ginnia Grimes died in a shooting death on March 27 in Montgomery County, Alabama. Grimes was a junior, criminal justice major and member of the Honey Beez Dance Team at Alabama State University. Grimes' family says Montgomery County investigators told them Grimes was in a car with a friend on Interstate 85 when a gun went off. Investigators are working the case as a death investigation.



The shooting death of a 21-year-old Alabama State University student is under investigation.

Ginnia Grimes, 21, was a junior majoring in criminal justice and was a member of the Honey Beez Dance Team.

What we know:

Grimes was a 2021 graduate of Mays High School in SW Atlanta. One of her dance videos went viral while at Mays and was featured on Access Hollywood.

Her dancing stage names were "Strawberry" and "Purple doll".

Grimes believed she would one day be famous, likely from her show-stopping dance moves.

In 2024, she gave birth to a 9-month-old son, Rogers McCloud III, but headed back to school determined to finish.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if anyone will face charges in connection with the shooting death investigation.

What they're saying:

Ginnia's mom tells FOX 5, "My daughter did not deserve to die. My daughter was a superstar and everyone who knew her knew that. She knew she was a superstar, so she was going to become famous. She knew that."

Mentor and ASU ambassador Amber A. Harris said about the shooting, "We heard the tragedy, head struck. She was being airlifted from a gas station to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. Just really trying to put the pieces together. At first, they said it was a suicide."

What's next:

Alabama State University held a balloon release in Ginnia's memory.

Ginnia's family says they are waiting for the truth to come out and justice to be served.

Ginnia's funeral will be held April 12th at Antioch North Baptist Church at 11 a.m.