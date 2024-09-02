Alabama man arrested for murder of Georgia woman 24 years later

article

After 24 years of investigation, authorities have arrested Clarence George, 63, of Alabama, in connection with the murder of Julie Ann McDonald. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office announced that George has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in McDonald’s death.

George was arrested on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service in Birmingham, Alabama.

The case dates back to June 11, 2000, when the body of Julie McDonald was discovered in her home on Arnold Lane in Lafayette, Georgia. Despite diligent efforts by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI at the time, the case remained unsolved for many years.

Significant progress was made between 2015 and 2016 when a Walker County detective and a GBI Special Agent reviewed the case and resubmitted evidence for testing. Although these tests did not identify a suspect, the investigation continued.

Between 2023 and 2024, renewed efforts by a Walker County Lieutenant and a GBI Special Agent led to the reexamination and retesting of evidence. Their work ultimately resulted in the charges against George.

Clarence George is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Alabama, awaiting extradition to Georgia to face the charges.