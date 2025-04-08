Atlanta eyes second e-bike rebate after successful launch

The Brief After the success of the city of Atlanta's first e-bike rebate program, there's a push for a second one. Over five hundred people received rebates to buy e-bikes in 2024. Recipients reported driving about 40% less. Propel ATL is asking anyone who wants a second e-bike rebate program to contact their city council members.



Atlanta's first e-bike rebate program was a success, with over 500 residents receiving rebates to buy e-bikes. Now, transportation advocacy group Propel ATL wants a second round.

What they're saying:

"I was like, ‘Wow! This would be a great opportunity for me to have some transportation to get around downtown,’" Kieta Labron said. She was one of the first recipients of the e-bike rebate.

"I felt like it was a miracle at the time," she added.

"I don't have to catch a Lyft. I don't have to catch the bus when I can ride my bike up the street one mile, two miles, and come back home," she explained.

She'd like to see the city do another round of rebates.

"People need this transportation. Not even just for transportation, health-wise. I felt like a kid again riding that bike. I was like, ‘Whoa,’" Labron added.

By the numbers:

According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, who administered the program, 579 people received rebates in the city. The Atlanta City Council allocated $1 million dollars to go towards the program.

The Commission says over 11,000 people applied for a rebate. About 82% of rebates went to income-qualified residents, which begin with those making around $60,000 for a single-person household.

Recipients say they're driving about 4% less. About three-quarters of the recipients ride their e-bikes at least two days per week.

What you can do:

Propel ATL, who spearheaded community outreach for the first e-bike rebate program, says anyone interested in a second round should contact their city council member.

Atlanta City Council member Matt Westmoreland, who originally introduced the rebate program, says he supports another round. He says they just need to determine where that money will come from.