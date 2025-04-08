Why police say a man fired into the Cheesecake Factory in Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after firing a gun in the parking lot into a restaurant at Perimeter Mall.
It happened near the Cheesecake Factory on Tuesday.
What we know:
According to the Dunwoody Police Department, officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to multiple calls reporting gunfire outside the restaurant located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Authorities said the man was found nearby and arrested without incident.
What they're saying:
"The subject admitted to firing a weapon due to frustration at a store within the mall," the Dunwoody Police Department said in a statement.
What we don't know:
The man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
The Source: The Dunwoody Police Department provided the details for this article.