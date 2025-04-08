Expand / Collapse search

Why police say a man fired into the Cheesecake Factory in Dunwoody

By
Published  April 8, 2025 7:25pm EDT
Dunwoody
The Cheesecake Factory at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody. article

The Cheesecake Factory at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A man fired a gun in the parking lot near the Cheesecake Factory at Perimeter Mall due to frustration at a store.
    • Dunwoody Police responded to multiple calls and arrested the man without incident; no injuries or property damage occurred.
    • The man was charged with reckless conduct, but his identity was not immediately disclosed.

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after firing a gun in the parking lot into a restaurant at Perimeter Mall.

It happened near the Cheesecake Factory on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to multiple calls reporting gunfire outside the restaurant located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Authorities said the man was found nearby and arrested without incident.

What they're saying:

"The subject admitted to firing a weapon due to frustration at a store within the mall," the Dunwoody Police Department said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.

No injuries or property damage were reported. 

The Source: The Dunwoody Police Department provided the details for this article. 

