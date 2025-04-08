Why police say a man fired into the Cheesecake Factory in Dunwoody

article

A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after firing a gun in the parking lot into a restaurant at Perimeter Mall.

It happened near the Cheesecake Factory on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to multiple calls reporting gunfire outside the restaurant located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Authorities said the man was found nearby and arrested without incident.

What they're saying:

"The subject admitted to firing a weapon due to frustration at a store within the mall," the Dunwoody Police Department said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.

No injuries or property damage were reported.