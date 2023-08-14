Expand / Collapse search
Men wanted for breaking into Atlanta mosque, stealing donation box

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta Police say these men broke into the Al-Farooq Masjid along 14th Street and stole the donation box on Aug. 11, 2023. article

ATLANTA - Two men broke into the Al-Farooq Masjid along 14th Street and made off with the donation box, Atlanta police say.

The department released photos of two men investigators called suspects in the burglary.

Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 11. Atlanta Police say the two men broke into the mosque located at 442 14th Street NW.

Few details of the crime were released.

Atlanta Police say these men broke into the Al-Farooq Masjid along 14th Street and stole the donation box on Aug. 11, 2023.

Anyone who recognizes the men could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if they contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. They can do so by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).