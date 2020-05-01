AJC Peachtree Road Race moving to Thanksgiving Day

Atlanta's AJC Peachtree Road Race, the largest 10K running event in the world, has been moved from the Fourth of July to Thanksgiving Day, Atlanta Track Club announced Friday morning.

The race is now scheduled for November 26, 2020. This marks the first time in the event's history that it will not be held on Independence Day.

“As Atlanta and the nation continue to take precautions to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, we understand that Peachtree participants, volunteers, medical staff and the other first responders who keep them safe need more time to prepare for this year’s race,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree and Atlanta Track Club’s executive director. “We are thankful for the opportunity to move forward together with all of Atlanta on Thanksgiving Day in a responsible and safe format.”

The more than 45,000 people already registered for this year's race will remain registered with no further action needed. Current registrants will also have the option to complete the race virtually, move their entry to 2021 at no charge, transfer to a new participant, donate their registration fee to Atlanta Track Club's community initiatives or receive a refund.

Atlanta Track Club will be reopening registration for the 51st running of the race on August 31 through September 6 for members of the club. Non-members can register September 7 - September 13 or when it reaches capacity.

“As it has been for 55 years, health and safety is Atlanta Track Club's top priority. COVID-19 has pushed us to review our best practices and protocols in the areas of event and program safety,” Kenah said. “As this situation evolves and changes, we will make decisions based on the advice and information the Club receives from health experts.”

Click here for more details