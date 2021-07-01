Airports already busy with Fourth of July travelers

Travel experts say millions of Americans will be hitting the road and the friendly skies for the Fourth of July vacation.

For many, it will be the first vacation since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Airports all across the country are starting to feel the impact of the busy holiday travel weekend with lines already forming.

AAA predicts 3.5 million people will fly for the Fourth of July.

Lately, airlines have been dealing with problems like labor shortages and weather grounding flights.

An Airbus A321 from the Delta fleet. (Delta Air Lines file photo)

Those problems had led to widespread cancellations and delays with some passengers left stranded at airports, waiting to get to their final destination.

If you're planning to travel this holiday weekend, airlines recommend activating travel alerts on your phone.

If you plan to drive inside of flying, experts say you can avoid traffic Thursday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday will be the biggest travel day on the roadways.

The Fourth of July should be an easy drive.

