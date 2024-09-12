Air Force Thunderbirds to thrill crowds at Atlanta Air Show

article

The famous Air Force Thunderbirds will be back in Atlanta next month to bring more high-speed aviation thrills.

The world-renowned Air Force flight crew is planning to wow crowds with their gravity-defying stunts at the Atlanta Air Show.

The event is coming up on Oct. 26 and 27 at Falcon Field in Peachtree City.

Other performers at the event include the Air Force F-35A Lighting II Demo Team, the F-18 Rhino demo Team, and the Georgia State Patrol.

General admission tickets are on sale for as low as $35 per person.

You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.