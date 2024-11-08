AI-powered fresh food access point launched by church

The Brief National coalition launches first AI smart fridge food market in Atlanta's Saint Peter's Missionary Baptist Church to fight food insecurity. Business owner Jilea Hemmings introduces smart refrigerators providing fresh produce to the local community, enhancing food accessibility. NFL funds $40K automated smart refrigerators, reinforcing its commitment to community welfare. The American Heart Association partners to promote nutrition security and physical activity in the area. The church to offer healthy food options daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with plans to include counseling services for holistic community support.



In a groundbreaking effort to address food insecurity, a unique coalition including a local church, the American Heart Association, the NFL, and a fresh market business has launched the nation's first AI-generated smart fridge food market at Saint Peter's Missionary Baptist Church located in southwest Atlanta.

The initiative comes in response to a troubling statistic: one out of eight Americans resides in a food desert, an area where access to affordable and nutritious food is limited or nonexistent. The coalition aims to counter this by offering fresh food options through advanced technology in an easily accessible location.

Business owner Jilea Hemmings, the brains behind the concept, has equipped the church with fully automated smart refrigerators. Stocked with a variety of fresh produce, including limes, oranges, sweet potatoes, squash, and celery, the smart fridges offer a beacon of hope and nourishment for the community.

"This is the first church in the nation to do this," said Hemmings, owner of Nourish and Bloom. "I knew that artificial intelligence had the power to really bring accessibility to the forefront and make it a lot easier, that everyone has access to fresh food."

Recognizing the significance of location, Pastor Eric Thomas agreed that St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church was well-positioned to serve as a vital food hub.

"The majority of this community can't get what we would consider good fresh food without having to leave this community," Rev. Thomas said, noting transportation challenges and other limitations that residents face.

With the church's doors open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., those in need can purchase healthy foods, including more premium options like steak or salmon fillets.

The cost-prohibitive price of the $40,000 smart automated refrigerators was covered by the National Football League, once again highlighting the organization's commitment to community engagement beyond the football field.

Additionally, the American Heart Association is taking active steps to enhance residents' well-being through this collaboration. "We have a partnership with the foundation solutions in this community to impact physical activity and nutrition security," said American Heart Association employee Erin Thomas.

Rev. Thomas also expressed a desire to pair the availability of healthy food with counseling services, further supporting the community's overall welfare.

The market will welcome visitors beginning Sunday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., a sign of growing efforts to tackle food deserts and ensure access to nutritious foods for all Americans.