Ahmaud Arbery: Both sides rest in federal hate crimes trial of 3 convicted men

The prosecution and the defense rested Friday in the federal hate crimes trial of Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

All three men were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court. They’re now standing trial in a separate case in U.S. District Court, charged with violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black. The McMichaels and Bryan have pleaded not guilty.

On the first day of testimony Tuesday, the jury heard from neighbors of the defendants who described how the fatal shooting in February 2020 shocked them. They also watched graphic cellphone video and saw crime scene photos of Arbery’s bloody body before hearing excerpts of interviews the defendants gave to police.

Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran through their coastal Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

AHMAUD ARBERY KILLING: FBI ALLEGES DEFENDANTS USED RACIAL SLURS

William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded the cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

A jury of eight white members, three Black people, and one Hispanic person was sworn in Monday to hear the case.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin on February 21.

