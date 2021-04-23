Agents arrest 2, seize weapons and drugs in Fulton County investigation

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police Department, and Homeland Security have arrested two men in an investigation into drug trafficking involving criminal street gangs in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say on Thursday morning, law enforcement agents executed search warrants in both Atlanta and Sandy Springs.

In their investigation, agents seized multiple firearms, some of which were reported stolen, evidence of criminal street gang activity, and suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

The searches were the result of a investigation that began earlier this year involving the criminal gang Rollin' 60's Neighborhood Crips, officials said.

Authorities have charged 42-year-old Byron Gearing of Atlanta with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

The other arrested suspect was 42-year-old Joshua Harry Capers. He's been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violations of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

The joint investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are expected.



