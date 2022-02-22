AG Merrick Garland avoids responding to criticism by Ahmaud Arbery's family

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland didn't address criticism from the family of Ahmaud Arbery after the guilty verdicts in a federal hate crimes trial.

Garland touted prosecutors' work on the case but didn't directly answer complaints by Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, who said she had to convince a federal judge to reject plea bargains for the three men charged with violating her son's civil rights.

"I cannot imagine the pain a mother feels to have her son run down and gunned down while taking a jog on a public street," Garland said. "My heart goes out to her and the family. That's really all I can say about this."

Garland said the Department of Justice evaluates hate crimes cases individually.

"We've done a number of hate crimes prosecutions in the past two years, and we will continue to bring those cases where we have the facts and the law on our side," Garland said.

The jury told a federal judge they found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan guilty of violating Arbery's civil rights and targeting the 25-year-old man because he was Black. All three men were previously convicted of murder in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting.

Garland emphasized the department's responsibility in finding justice for victims of alleged hate crimes. He pointed out the significance of the federal trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death.

"The defendants' actions and the racism that fueled them have inflicted enduring trauma on Mr. Arbery's family, his community and communities across the country," Garland said.

Garland said the U.S. Department of Justice Departments was tasked, on its founding, to root out racism by prosecuting white supremacists.

"Modern federal hate crime laws have enhanced the justice department's authority to prosecute violent acts motivated by bias," Garland said. "Throughout our history and to this day, hate crimes have a singular impact because of the terror and fear they inflict on entire communities."

Garland underscored the DOJ's authority and obligation to prosecute hate crimes. He said Americans have a moral obligation to combat bigotry.

"No one in this country should fear the threat of hate-fueled violence," Garland said. "No one should fear being attacked or threatened because of what they looked like, where they're from, who they love or who they worship. And no one should fear if they go for a run, they'll be targeted and killed because of the color of their skin."

