After latest death, doctors say there are still unanswered questions surrounding lung damage linked to vaping

As state health officials confirm a second Georgian has died of lung injuries tied to vaping, WellStar lung specialist Dr. Hiren Patel says he has treated 4 of the 14 e-cigarette users stricken with pneumonia-like symptoms. The first case he thought was in July.

“In hindsight, when we realized what was going on, it was in April,” says Dr. Patel.

​​Pulmonologist points to lungs injured due to vaping. ​ ​

Some, he says, had mild symptoms, others have needed to be placed on a lung bypass machine to keep them alive.

"I wish there was a common thread. We've had individuals as young as 36 and we've had individuals, I think the oldest was 81, 82. Vaping is universal," says the interventional pulmonologist.

Dr. Patel says THC use was a common thread in early cases. Now, he and other authorities are looking at the illness differently.

“The more and more we look into it I’m not sure that (THC) is a true correlation anymore,” says Dr. Patel.

In fact, State Epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek says the second fatality reported vaping nicotine before falling ill, but they're investigating the possibility other substances may have been involved. Dr. Drenzek says the 14 cases have been tied to different substances, They include nicotine, THC, CBD, or a combination of the substances. Most were men, and many healthy, prior to getting sick.

And she says their stories fit a similar pattern.

"Usually the individuals report sort of a slow onset of some shortness of breath, coughing, fatigue, and even some gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea or diarrhea," says Dr. Drenzek.

RELATED: Georgia reports second vaping-related death

They see a doctor, get treated, then sent home.

"And then they're symptoms worsen. And they actually worsen quite dramatically. And they often get hospitalized with respiratory failure," says Dr. Drenzek.

She says figuring out why is complicated.

"There has no one product, device or type of vaping cartridge that has been associated with all of these cases."