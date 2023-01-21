LaGrange police searching for 'critical missing' 10-year-old boy

article

LaGrange police need your help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who disappeared Saturday morning.

Officials say 10-year-old Adyen Johnson was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Mitchell Avenue.

The missing boy is described as being 4-feet-5-inches tall with a weight around 140 pounds.

Johnson was last known to be wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on where Johnson could be, call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or call 911.