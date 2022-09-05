Expand / Collapse search
Adult Swim display brings 'alien worm' to State Farm Arena

Adult Swim is celebrating the launch of the sixth season of 'Rick and Morty' by creating a 'living episode' of immersive displays, which were installed in cities around the world. One of those cities, of course, is Atlanta – which also happens to be the home of Adult Swim.

ATLANTA - Here's a news headline you didn't expect to see in 2022: a mysterious alien worm has been spotted outside of State Farm Arena! But, don't panic – it's all part of a global campaign celebrating the return of the animated series "Rick and Morty."

Adult Swim celebrated the launch of the sixth season of "Rick and Morty" by creating a "living episode" of immersive displays, which were installed in cities around the world. One of those cities, of course, is Atlanta – which also happens to be the home of Adult Swim. Together, the displays form #WORMAGEDDON, which Adult Swim executives say bridges the storyline from the end of the show's fifth season to the beginning of the sixth.

"Our alien space worm has broken through the ground right underneath the ‘Atlanta’ sign at State Farm Arena and destroyed a car," explains Adult Swim VP of marketing Deena Beach of the local display. "But thankfully, Jake from State Farm and Glootie and Gene from ‘Rick and Morty’ are there to assess the damage and help clean up!"

The display will remain outside of State Farm Arena through the end of Labor Day – and new episodes of "Rick and Morty" air on Adult Swim at 11 p.m. on Sunday nights.