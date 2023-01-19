Adoptable dogs have a 'puppy party' at Georgia Aquarium

Considering it’s filled with 11 million gallons of water, it’s no surprise that Georgia Aquarium is home to some of the world’s most incredible aquatic animals.

But why in the world were the sharks, seals, and seahorses joined by a group of adorable (and adoptable) dogs this morning?

We wanted to find out, so we followed along as the dogs enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime adventure through the Downtown Atlanta facility today. The visit was arranged through a partnership between Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society, in an effort to shine a light on pet adoption here in metro Atlanta; all of the dogs included in the field trip are currently housed by Atlanta Humane Society and are available for adoption.

The big trip comes less than a month before this year’s Puppy Bowl, which will air Sunday, Feb. 12 on Animal Planet and on streaming service discovery+. We probably don’t need to tell you, but the popular annual event is billed as "the longest running call-to-adoption TV event" and features dogs from "Team Ruff" and "Team Fluff" going head-to-head (and paw-to-paw, of course!) in a battle for gridiron glory.

To check out pictures and videos from this morning’s "puppy takeover" at Georgia Aquarium, click the video player in this article!