Missing 15-year-old Covington girl last seen in Blue Ridge, deputies say

article

Newton County deputies are searching for a runaway 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a day.

Officials say on Wednesday night, 15-year-old Addison Poynter ran away from home on Hallmark Lane in Covington, leaving her parents a note saying she "was going away for a while."

Deputies have not been able to find the teen, but say her last known location was in Downtown Blue Ridge on Thursday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies have joined in the search.

Poynter is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds. She has long brown hair.

The missing teen was last known to be wearing pajama pants with yellow ducks on them, a dark-colored hoodie, and white Crocs.

If you have any information about where Addison could be, call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at (678) 625-1429.