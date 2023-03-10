Adderall shortage has parents scrambling for solutions

Many patients are scrambling to find the medication they need as the nation struggles through a shortage of Adderall. Many doctors prescribe the drug to people who live with ADHD and ADD.

However, medical experts and advocates say a number of pharmacies have not been able to obtain certain dosages doctors prescribe.

"It’s really bad," said Jessica Covington, who runs the Facebook page Atlanta Area Moms Parenting ADHD/ADD or Dyslexia.

Covington and her children live with ADHD. One of her children took Adderall for a short time. She says she took her child off medication precisely because it is so hard to find.

"The shortage is one of the reasons we discontinued and decided not to go back to it," Covington said.

The FDA in October announced nationwide shortfalls in the Adderall supply. And now, many people who need the medication are struggling to find it.

Reporter: "If you wanted to get Adderall for your kids right now, could you get it?"

Covington: "I don’t think I could. A lot of folks in the group I run have had trouble finding it for their kids. It’s rampant."

Dr. Cecil Bennett is the Medical Director of Newnan Family Medicine. He tells FOX 5 patients often come to him complaining drug stores are all out the dosages he prescribes.

"They go to the pharmacy and they’re told we don’t have that formulation," said Bennett.

The FDA website lists increases in demand or shortages of active ingredients as reasons for the short supply. In other cases, the agency lists no reason at all.

"If all of a sudden you do not have your medication, it creates a certain amount of anxiety. That anxiety can lead to palpitations, can lead to excess sweating, can lead to an increase in heart rate, and a feeling of anxiety," Dr. Bennett said.

"In an adult work environment that could mean being not being able to pay attention in meetings, being able to be present with clients, keeping track of deadlines," Covington said.

The Adderall shortage can also affect young people with ADHD.

"They’re unable to do the work that’s assigned, unable to focus or sit still and listen," Covington said.

Experts recommend calling around to different pharmacies to find if they carry the right dosage and check with a doctor to see if there are other options.