Metro Atlanta JROTC team wins Army national championships

The acclaimed Adairsville High JROTC Raiders have beaten hundreds of other teams to be named the 2023 Army JROTC national champions.

The annual competition was held this year in Fort Knox, Kentucky over the weekend and both the male and female teams racked up some impressive achievements at the game.

Adairsville High's male team won first place overall and the female team placed second in their division.

Two hundred and fifty teams across the country competed in the championship, which showcases fitness and skill in tough conditions.

Along with bragging rights, the champions received four-year full-tuition scholarships in the ROTC program.

This isn't the first time Adairsville High has won the top honor. They previously took the No. 1 spot in 2019 and 2020 and have been in the top three every year since 2014.

From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations cadets!