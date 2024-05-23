Acworth man caught with illegal drugs during Crisp County traffic stop

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A traffic stop in Crisp County on May 21 led to the arrest of Frederick Davies, 47, from Acworth. The arrest happened after a Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a blue Honda CR-V for speeding around 8:5 p.m. on GA 401/I-75 near mile marker 104.

During the stop, Davies was unable to provide a valid driver’s license. The deputy detected the smell of marijuana and noticed an open container of alcohol in the cupholder. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered several illegal narcotics.

Davies was arrested and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center without incident. He faces a multitude of charges, including:

Speeding

Driving with a Suspended License

DUI Less Safe

Open Container

Identification Fraud (7 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Possession of THC Edibles with Intent to Distribute

Possession of THC Oil with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule II Drugs with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Pills not in the Original Container

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.