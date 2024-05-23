Expand / Collapse search

Acworth man caught with illegal drugs during Crisp County traffic stop

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 23, 2024 8:23am EDT
Acworth
FOX 5 Atlanta
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop in Crisp County on May 21 led to the arrest of Frederick Davies, 47, from Acworth. The arrest happened after a Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a blue Honda CR-V for speeding  around 8:5 p.m. on GA 401/I-75 near mile marker 104.

During the stop, Davies was unable to provide a valid driver’s license. The deputy detected the smell of marijuana and noticed an open container of alcohol in the cupholder. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered several illegal narcotics.

Davies was arrested and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center without incident. He faces a multitude of charges, including:

  • Speeding
  • Driving with a Suspended License
  • DUI Less Safe
  • Open Container
  • Identification Fraud (7 Counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony)
  • Possession of THC Edibles with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of THC Oil with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Schedule II Drugs with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Heroin
  • Possession of Pills not in the Original Container

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.