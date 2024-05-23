Acworth man caught with illegal drugs during Crisp County traffic stop
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop in Crisp County on May 21 led to the arrest of Frederick Davies, 47, from Acworth. The arrest happened after a Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a blue Honda CR-V for speeding around 8:5 p.m. on GA 401/I-75 near mile marker 104.
During the stop, Davies was unable to provide a valid driver’s license. The deputy detected the smell of marijuana and noticed an open container of alcohol in the cupholder. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered several illegal narcotics.
Davies was arrested and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center without incident. He faces a multitude of charges, including:
- Speeding
- Driving with a Suspended License
- DUI Less Safe
- Open Container
- Identification Fraud (7 Counts)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony)
- Possession of THC Edibles with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of THC Oil with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Schedule II Drugs with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Heroin
- Possession of Pills not in the Original Container
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.