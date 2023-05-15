12-year-old missing boy last seen in Acworth, police say

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help finding a missing, or possibly runaway, child who was last seen in Acworth.

Officials say the last time 12-year-old Leland Eubanks was seen was at his home in the area at around 9 p.m. Monday.

At the time, he was wearing a red, oversized UGA sweatshirt with the word "Championship" on it, black basketball shorts and white and black high-top sneakers.

Leland was described as a white male, approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall and 98 pounds.

If you have seen him or know here he could be, please call the sheriff's office at 770-928-0239, or 911.