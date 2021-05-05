Actor and singer Terron Brooks looks ahead to 'Tomorrow'

He’s conquered the Broadway stage in hits like "The Lion King," and the screen with the blockbuster miniseries "The Temptations." Now, actor and singer Terron Brooks wants his fans to know that better times are only a day away.

Brooks is set to release his new single — a cover of the song "Tomorrow" from Broadway’s "Annie" — on May 7. The song was the last one recorded for the singer’s forthcoming album, "The Soul of Broadway."

"We had almost finished the record and I swear to you, I was in the shower, and I was singing, 'Tomorrow, tomorrow...' — my version that you're going to hear — and it was the last song we recorded for the record. But it's so timely that the record label chose the song as the single," says Brooks. "It's just still timeless today, that message that the sun will come out, keep holding on, keeping love alive."

And the performer certainly knows how to keep holding on; "The Soul of Broadway" was actually recorded more than a year ago, before the onset of the pandemic.

"We recorded it in 2019," Brooke recalls. "We had a huge launch here in Hollywood at the Montalbán Theatre at the end of 2019 and we were ready to go on tour, and everything shut down."

Now, with "Tomorrow" finally set for release, the stage and screen star can look forward to sharing his long-awaited love letter to the Great White Way.

"It's funny because we didn't aim to choose the songs that really worked together so well as an inspirational offering. They just kind of came together," he says. "Any song that I sing, I want to connect to."

Along with the single and album, Brooks is also set to launch a new podcast called "Honest Answers with Terron Brooks" on May 18th, in which he’ll sit down for discussions with celebrity peers including Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block and his co-star from The Temptations, Leon Robinson.

For more information on Terron Brooks and his upcoming projects, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear our conversation about the new single and album!

