4 dead in Henry County active shooter situation, gunman at large, officials say

Henry County law enforcement are searching for a gunman in an active shooting situation that at least killed four people Saturday morning.

The Henry County government says the shooting began at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, Georgia.

Police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting, but officials say it was an "active shooter incident."

"I can confirm that four people are deceased," county government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson told The Associated Press by phone.

The suspect is still at large. Officials have not released details about the gunman's identity.

Henry County says the Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with help from the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been alerted.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

If you have any information about the shooting, call 911.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.