Active search for gunman in Whitesburg after firing at deputies

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is warning some Whitesburg residents to stay inside, lock their doors, and be alert.

Deputies say they are searching for a man who was running from them in a truck, but got out, and ran into the woods, firing shots at them.

No injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement officials are actively searching the area around Old Jones Road and Acorn Creek Road.

A full description of the gunman is not immediately available.

FOX 5 is working to gather more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.