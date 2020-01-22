Acclaimed musical 'The Band’s Visit' makes Atlanta premiere

In an unexpected and exciting "full circle" moment, acclaimed Israeli actor Sasson Gabai takes the Fox Theatre stage this week in role he originated on film more than a decade ago.

The Tony-winning musical The Band’s Visit is making its Atlanta debut now through January 26th, as the musical’s First National Tour sets up shop at the Fox Theatre for an eight-performance engagement. Based on the award-winning 2007 film of the same name, the story centers on an Egyptian police band which — due to a mix-up at the bus station — accidentally ends up in a small town in the middle of the Israeli desert.

With music & lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses, the Broadway adaptation of The Band’s Visit became a critical darling in the aftermath of its 2017 opening, winning a total of ten Tony Awards out of 11 nominations. The cast album also went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2019.

“Monk” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Tony Shaloub won a Best Actor in a Musical Tony for his leading performance as Tewfiq Zakaria — and actor Sasson Gabai has taken over the part for the musical’s First National Tour. It’s a role with which the Baghdad-born actor should feel very comfortable; he played it in the movie that inspired the musical, and won an Ophir Award (the Israeli equivalent of the Oscar) for his performance.

Performances continue at the Fox Theatre through Sunday, with shows each evening and additional matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased online here. And for more information The Band’s Visit here in Atlanta, click on the video player and check out our morning meeting some of the cast members!

