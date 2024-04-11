Accessibility is key ingredient at Buckhead’s Mend Coffee and Goods

It should come as no surprise that the Good Day Atlanta team would "perk up" at the news of a new coffee shop opening in town. But when we heard about Mend Coffee and Goods, it was much more than the idea of great coffee that led us to stop in and meet the owners.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a first look inside Mend Coffee and Goods, opening this month at 3655 Roswell Road Northeast in Buckhead. The coffee and retail shop is the creation of Katherine and Jay Wolf, a local couple who dreamed of opening a place where people of all abilities could work, gather, and enjoy a good cup of coffee and a pastry.

The mission of offering employment opportunities to adults with disabilities and welcoming customers into a space that exceeds ADA requirements is a personal one for the Wolf family. At just 26 years of age — and only six months following the birth of her son — Katherine experienced a sudden catastrophic stroke. Her journey of recovery included brain surgery, more than a month in the ICU, and nearly a dozen operations — and it continues to this day. But after surviving the stroke, Katherine and Jay felt compelled to share their story, which led to the creation of the nonprofit organization Hope Heals, a busy schedule of speaking engagements, and a series of inspirational books.

And now, of course, Mend Coffee and Goods is a way for the couple to continue sharing their message that "true hospitality is accessibility." To learn more about the shop, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more from Katherine and Jay Wolf as they prepare to open this exciting new addition to metro Atlanta’s coffee scene.