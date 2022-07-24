About '600 inmates' impacted from water leak stemmed power outage at Cobb County jail, officials say

Cobb County Sheriff's Office's Adult Detention Center officials reported that a water leak in a section of the facility stemmed a power outage that impacted about 600 detainees.

Officials reported that a section of the jail experienced a power outage due to a water leak on Sunday.

"The Sheriff's Office is providing additional personnel to ensure adequate care of the approximately 600 detainees impacted by the outage. Additional ice and water is readily available in the cells. Deputies are also increasing the number of safety and security checks. Medical staff are also on standby," authorities said.

At this time, officials say that a vendor is on site and continuously working to resolve the power outage.

No further information has been reported, but authorities say an update will be provided on Monday, July 25, 2022.